A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts a search and rescue operation for crew members aboard a rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. All nine people aboard the rig were rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832364
|VIRIN:
|220224-G-G0108-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108829763
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SABINE PASS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard rescues 9 from rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
