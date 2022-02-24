Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 9 from jack-up rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas

    SABINE PASS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts a search and rescue operation for crew members aboard a jack-up rig on fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. All nine people aboard the rig were rescued with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832364
    VIRIN: 220224-G-G0108-3001
    Filename: DOD_108829763
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SABINE PASS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Air Station Houston
    Texas
    Sabine

