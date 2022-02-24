video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass speaks at Air University during the Group Commanders Course about the opportunity for change. The course is designed for future commanders and senior enlisted leaders in preparation for their upcoming challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)