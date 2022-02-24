Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass speaks at Air University during the Group Commanders Course about the opportunity for change. The course is designed for future commanders and senior enlisted leaders in preparation for their upcoming challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 17:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|832362
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108829663
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
