    Opportunity

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass speaks at Air University during the Group Commanders Course about the opportunity for change. The course is designed for future commanders and senior enlisted leaders in preparation for their upcoming challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 17:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 832362
    VIRIN: 220224-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108829663
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CMSAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University
    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass

