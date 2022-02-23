Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG's Corner - Feb. 23, 2022

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses an upcoming deployment to Washington, D.C., Vermont's Olympic biathletes, yellow ribbon ceremonies for Soldiers returning from deployment, and signing up for the VA's Burn Pit and Open Air registry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 14:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 832352
    VIRIN: 220223-A-YY717-440
    Filename: DOD_108829333
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Biathlon
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Avalanche
    Task Force Mansfield

