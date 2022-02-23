In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight discusses an upcoming deployment to Washington, D.C., Vermont's Olympic biathletes, yellow ribbon ceremonies for Soldiers returning from deployment, and signing up for the VA's Burn Pit and Open Air registry.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 14:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832352
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-YY717-440
|Filename:
|DOD_108829333
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TAG's Corner - Feb. 23, 2022, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
