    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Prolonged Casualty Care - B-Roll

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Prolonged casualty care B-Roll from Army Best Medic Competition Jan. 25, 2022

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832349
    VIRIN: 220125-A-NG080-3100
    Filename: DOD_108829322
    Length: 00:13:23
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Best Medic Competition 2022 - Prolonged Casualty Care - B-Roll, by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Casualty
    Army Medic
    Army Medicine
    BestMedic
    BestMedic2022
    prolonged casualty care

