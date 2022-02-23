Louisiana National Guard Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien preps a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for flight, Hammond, Louisiana, Feb. 23, 2022. Julien is the first Black female pilot in the LANG.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832348
|VIRIN:
|220223-Z-NG364-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108829318
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HAMMOND, LA, US
This work, Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS
