    Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien preps a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for flight, Hammond, Louisiana, Feb. 23, 2022. Julien is the first Black female pilot in the LANG.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832348
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-NG364-1002
    Filename: DOD_108829318
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HAMMOND, LA, US 

    This work, Warrant Officer Tatiana Julien, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Army Aviation
    National Guard
    1-244 TAOG

