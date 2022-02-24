Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Connection - Engineers Week Special

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this special edition of Corps Connection we celebrate our engineers and how they are working to "Reimagine the Possible" through research and development.

    We look at the research going into how the U.S. Military can quickly repair Asphalt for runways

    We also look at the research going on for how our military will fight in climates other than arid ones.

    The Improved Ribbon Bridge system is being tested to its max to see how it can handle today's heavier combat vehicles.

    Engineers and scientists are studying natural ways to enhance coastal storm protection.

    We take a look at how engineers are working to better use dredged material once it is removed from our nation's navigation channels.

    And, we take a look at how we are modernizing a navigation system that has been used since the 1920's

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 832346
    VIRIN: 220224-A-OI229-446
    Filename: DOD_108829316
    Length: 00:22:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection - Engineers Week Special, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    ArmyEngineers
    Eweek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT