Corps Connection - Engineers Week Special

In this special edition of Corps Connection we celebrate our engineers and how they are working to "Reimagine the Possible" through research and development.



We look at the research going into how the U.S. Military can quickly repair Asphalt for runways



We also look at the research going on for how our military will fight in climates other than arid ones.



The Improved Ribbon Bridge system is being tested to its max to see how it can handle today's heavier combat vehicles.



Engineers and scientists are studying natural ways to enhance coastal storm protection.



We take a look at how engineers are working to better use dredged material once it is removed from our nation's navigation channels.



And, we take a look at how we are modernizing a navigation system that has been used since the 1920's