Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Development Board Training for the Medical Service Corps Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Nicole McFarland and Tristan Miller

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    The purpose of this video is to train Medical Service Corps Officers how to complete Career Development Boards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832343
    VIRIN: 220224-D-OO792-801
    PIN: 200018
    Filename: DOD_108829295
    Length: 00:16:49
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    professional development
    MSC
    Navy Medicine
    career development board
    medical service corps
    NMLPDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT