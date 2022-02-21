U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Riley Jones, Firetruck and Refueling Maintenance Craftsman assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath unloads an R11 fuel truck at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. Logistics Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing are operating out of at Łask Air Basel in support of ongoing NATO Enhanced Air Policing and Collective Air Defense missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832331
|VIRIN:
|220221-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108828980
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th LRS unloads R11 Fuels truck, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
