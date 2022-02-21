Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th LRS unloads R11 Fuels truck

    LASK, POLAND

    02.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Riley Jones, Firetruck and Refueling Maintenance Craftsman assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath unloads an R11 fuel truck at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. Logistics Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing are operating out of at Łask Air Basel in support of ongoing NATO Enhanced Air Policing and Collective Air Defense missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 11:53
    Location: LASK, PL 

    NATO
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th LRS
    R11 Fuel Truck
    europeansupport2022

