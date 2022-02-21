48th LRS unloads R11 Fuels truck

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Riley Jones, Firetruck and Refueling Maintenance Craftsman assigned to the 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath unloads an R11 fuel truck at Łask Air Basel Poland, Feb. 21, 2022. Logistics Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing are operating out of at Łask Air Basel in support of ongoing NATO Enhanced Air Policing and Collective Air Defense missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)