    Polish C-130H Delivers the 336th Fource Generation Squadron to Łask Air Base

    LASK, POLAND

    02.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the 336th Force Generation Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base arrive at Łask Air Base, Poland, to support NATO Enhanced Air Policing on Feb. 22, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets, Airmen, and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832327
    VIRIN: 220222-F-TL453-1002
    Filename: DOD_108828901
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: LASK, PL 

    NATO
    Poland
    C-130H
    EAP
    336th FGS
    europeansupport2022

