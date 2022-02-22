Polish C-130H Delivers the 336th Force Generation Squadron to Łask Air Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members from the 336th Force Generation Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base arrive at Łask Air Base, Poland, to support NATO Enhanced Air Policing on Feb. 22, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets, Airmen, and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)