U.S. Air Force members from the 336th Force Generation Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base arrive at Łask Air Base, Poland, to support NATO Enhanced Air Policing on Feb. 22, 2022. During Enhanced Air Policing, jets, Airmen, and aircrew are ready to respond to any airborne threat at a moment’s notice, ensuring the mutual protection of the U.S. and Allied interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832327
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-TL453-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108828901
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Polish C-130H Delivers the 336th Force Generation Squadron to Łask Air Base, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS
