Heritage Today - AETC

Air Education Training Command has promised and delivered that training throughout history. In every great American military conflict, we’ve responded with a secret weapon no one else can replicate: our quality graduates.
We’ve fought wars, delivered aid, provided relief to citizens in need around the world, and united in the fight against an uncertain and unwavering pandemic. And now, we’re training the newest members of the United States Space Force. No matter what the future may ask of us, our history is proof that we’ll be ready to answer.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832325
|VIRIN:
|211120-O-AC590-872
|Filename:
|DOD_108828850
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
