    Heritage Today - AETC

    AL, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2021

    Video by Billy Barth 

    Airman

    Air Education Training Command has promised and delivered that training throughout history. In every great American military conflict, we’ve responded with a secret weapon no one else can replicate: our quality graduates.

    We’ve fought wars, delivered aid, provided relief to citizens in need around the world, and united in the fight against an uncertain and unwavering pandemic. And now, we’re training the newest members of the United States Space Force. No matter what the future may ask of us, our history is proof that we’ll be ready to answer.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832325
    VIRIN: 211120-O-AC590-872
    Filename: DOD_108828850
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: AL, US

    This work, Heritage Today - AETC, by Billy Barth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage Today

