Navy opens Fox Den onboard San Nicolas Island

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220216-N-AS200-0101 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832322
    VIRIN: 220216-N-AS200-0101
    PIN: 101
    Filename: DOD_108828764
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US 

