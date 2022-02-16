220216-N-AS200-0101 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832322
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-AS200-0101
|PIN:
|101
|Filename:
|DOD_108828764
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy opens Fox Den onboard San Nicolas Island, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
