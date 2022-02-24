SETAF, AF Combat Water Survival Test

In mid February, members of the Southern European Task Force, Africa's Tactical Command Post complete the Combat Water Survival Test, (CWST), in preparation of future Joint Task Force waterborne training exercises. The CWST helps fulfil a requirement for U.S. Soldiers to travel via U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Naval aircraft and ships. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832321
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108828727
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
