    SETAF, AF Combat Water Survival Test

    ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Chris House 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    In mid February, members of the Southern European Task Force, Africa's Tactical Command Post complete the Combat Water Survival Test, (CWST), in preparation of future Joint Task Force waterborne training exercises. The CWST helps fulfil a requirement for U.S. Soldiers to travel via U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Naval aircraft and ships. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832321
    VIRIN: 220224-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_108828727
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF, AF Combat Water Survival Test, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTF
    AFRICOM
    Crisis Response
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

