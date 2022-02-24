SETAF, AF Combat Water Survival Test

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832321" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In mid February, members of the Southern European Task Force, Africa's Tactical Command Post complete the Combat Water Survival Test, (CWST), in preparation of future Joint Task Force waterborne training exercises. The CWST helps fulfil a requirement for U.S. Soldiers to travel via U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Naval aircraft and ships. (U.S. Army video by Chris House)