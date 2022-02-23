Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Support Teams FTX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORUN, POLAND

    02.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery conduct a field training exercize to sharpen their skills at Torun, Poland Feb. 11, 2022. As joint fire support specialists, their job requires them to be able to call up accurate fire support and perform individual tasks to complete the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832308
    VIRIN: 220223-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_108828613
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TORUN, PL 
    Hometown: INDIO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Support Teams FTX, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    FieldArtillery
    BigRedOne
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT