Fire Support Teams FTX

U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery conduct a field training exercize to sharpen their skills at Torun, Poland Feb. 11, 2022. As joint fire support specialists, their job requires them to be able to call up accurate fire support and perform individual tasks to complete the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)