U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, deploy in support of the Bomber Task Force, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 27, 2021. The Bomber Task Force, operated by the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is there to project strength and the agile ability of the United States to generate its assets abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alysia T. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 08:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832306
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-JJ992-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108828553
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Guam, by SSgt Alysia Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
