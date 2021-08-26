Bomber Task Force Guam

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, deploy in support of the Bomber Task Force, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 27, 2021. The Bomber Task Force, operated by the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is there to project strength and the agile ability of the United States to generate its assets abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alysia T. Blake)