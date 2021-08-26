Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Guam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, deploy in support of the Bomber Task Force, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 27, 2021. The Bomber Task Force, operated by the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, is there to project strength and the agile ability of the United States to generate its assets abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alysia T. Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832306
    VIRIN: 210929-F-JJ992-9002
    Filename: DOD_108828553
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Guam, by SSgt Alysia Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    1CTCS
    Air Force"
    "AFGSC
    Bomber task force
    Statofortress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT