    Pacific Guardian Swim Team Places First During Commanders Cup

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Swim Team placed first with a time of five minutes and 18 seconds during the Commanders Cup Swim Relay at Camp Zama Yano Fitness and Aquatic Center, Japan Feb. 23. This marks the first time Pacific Guardians put together a competitive swim team, led by Capt. Louis K. Chen, brigade surgeon, resulting in an incredible win! Check out some of the highlights with courtesy footage provided by Mrs. Melody Chen.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832284
    VIRIN: 220223-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108828283
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Guardian Swim Team Places First During Commanders Cup, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Capt. Louis K. Chen
    US Army sports

