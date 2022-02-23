Pacific Guardian Swim Team Places First During Commanders Cup

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Swim Team placed first with a time of five minutes and 18 seconds during the Commanders Cup Swim Relay at Camp Zama Yano Fitness and Aquatic Center, Japan Feb. 23. This marks the first time Pacific Guardians put together a competitive swim team, led by Capt. Louis K. Chen, brigade surgeon, resulting in an incredible win! Check out some of the highlights with courtesy footage provided by Mrs. Melody Chen.