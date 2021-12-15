Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsung Titans: Official Document Center

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Introducing the first episode of the Unsung Titans video series! In this episode, CMSgt Scott Shier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, is giving you behind-the-scenes access to your favorite people on base, the Official Document Center. Shout out to all the Titans working hard at the post office!

    Filmed on December 15th, 2021.
    Revised and cleared for release February 24th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 03:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832283
    VIRIN: 220224-F-EZ689-801
    Filename: DOD_108828279
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unsung Titans: Official Document Center, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Official Document Center
    Unsung Titans

