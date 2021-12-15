Introducing the first episode of the Unsung Titans video series! In this episode, CMSgt Scott Shier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, is giving you behind-the-scenes access to your favorite people on base, the Official Document Center. Shout out to all the Titans working hard at the post office!
Filmed on December 15th, 2021.
Revised and cleared for release February 24th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 03:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832283
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-EZ689-801
|Filename:
|DOD_108828279
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Unsung Titans: Official Document Center, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
