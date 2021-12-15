Unsung Titans: Official Document Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Introducing the first episode of the Unsung Titans video series! In this episode, CMSgt Scott Shier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, is giving you behind-the-scenes access to your favorite people on base, the Official Document Center. Shout out to all the Titans working hard at the post office!



Filmed on December 15th, 2021.

Revised and cleared for release February 24th, 2022.