First Lady Visits Joint Base San Antonio

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832275" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, spent time with military families at the Gateway Child Development Center, Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the visit, participants discussed the White House Joining Forces initiative and the challenges military children with disabilities face. Representatives from the Exceptional Family Member Program and School Liaisons were on hand to share their experiences with helping military parents navigate the resources available. (U.S. Air Force Video by Todd Holly)