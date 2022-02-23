First Lady Visits Joint Base San Antonio

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, spent time with military families at the Gateway Child Development Center, Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the visit, participants discussed the White House Joining Forces initiative and the challenges military children with disabilities face. Representatives from the Exceptional Family Member Program and School Liaisons were on hand to share their experiences with helping military parents navigate the resources available. (U.S. Air Force Video by Todd Holly)
|02.23.2022
|02.23.2022 20:11
|Briefings
|832275
|220223-F-GX032-0002
|DOD_108828067
|00:52:21
|TX, US
|0
|0
