    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    First Lady Visits Joint Base San Antonio

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Todd Holly 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, spent time with military families at the Gateway Child Development Center, Feb. 23, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. During the visit, participants discussed the White House Joining Forces initiative and the challenges military children with disabilities face. Representatives from the Exceptional Family Member Program and School Liaisons were on hand to share their experiences with helping military parents navigate the resources available. (U.S. Air Force Video by Todd Holly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 20:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Visits Joint Base San Antonio, by Todd Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dr. Jill Biden
    Child Development Center
    CDC
    EFMP
    Joint Base San Antonio
    joiningforces

