Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Logan, discuss the efforts of Ford’s medical training team. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832273
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-OH637-0611
|Filename:
|DOD_108828044
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HOWELL, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This is Ford Class: Medical Training Team (MTT), by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
