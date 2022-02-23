Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Ford Class: Medical Training Team (MTT)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Video by Seaman Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Logan, discuss the efforts of Ford’s medical training team. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832273
    VIRIN: 220223-N-OH637-0611
    Filename: DOD_108828044
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: HOWELL, MI, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    MTT
    GRF
    cvn78
    TIFC

