MSRON 1 Mobilization on board NASNI

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2022) A Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego video highlighting Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) One and Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC) mobilization Jan. 19. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)