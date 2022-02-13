U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army Paratroopers conduct a joint airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 13-18, 2022. This training is in preparation for a joint Strategic Airborne Operation with the Royal Thai Army. The joint exercise with the Royal Thai Army enhances the capabilities of both the Thai and U.S. paratroopers, trains participants on T-11 parachutes, and improves operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover, Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, Sgt. Lester Mungro and Spc. Tiara Bryant)