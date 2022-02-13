U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army Paratroopers conduct a joint airborne operation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 13-18, 2022. This training is in preparation for a joint Strategic Airborne Operation with the Royal Thai Army. The joint exercise with the Royal Thai Army enhances the capabilities of both the Thai and U.S. paratroopers, trains participants on T-11 parachutes, and improves operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christina Westover, Sgt. 1st Class Tony White, Sgt. Lester Mungro and Spc. Tiara Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832251
|VIRIN:
|220213-A-HS465-740
|Filename:
|DOD_108827597
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. and Thai Paratroopers conduct bilateral airborne training, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT