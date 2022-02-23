Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump at sunrise over Homestead, Florida on 23 Feb. 2022. USAPT, who is based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is conducting their annual certification cycle for the upcoming show season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garner)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832250
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-id671-099
|Filename:
|DOD_108827587
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps at sunrise in south Florida, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT