Women of Action: Women's History Month

Where would we be today without the women of the Pittsburgh District?



Women fill every role of our organization. We build strong because our women are strong. We provide solutions to the nation’s problems because we are engineers. We are maintenance biologists. Maintenance workers. Park rangers. Administrators. Problem solvers. Leaders, built up by our knowledge and experience.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is an organization that embraces the excellence of women every day. Women succeed across the district at every level of leadership. We could not accomplish what we do without the contributions of women. We have been part of this organization for decades, and our history is not over yet.



The district grows, as we grow. It thrives, as we thrive.



Throughout the month of March, and every day, we celebrate women’s contribution to our history and to the nation’s success. To women everywhere: You inspire everyone!



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)