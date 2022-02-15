Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldiers competed in a Best Leader Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Feb. 15-17. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills. The winners of the competition will go on to compete in the Regional Health Command Atlantic Best Leader Competition later this year.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832234
|VIRIN:
|220215-O-OT285-698
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108827454
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT