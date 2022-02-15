Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Soldiers competed in a Best Leader Competition on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Feb. 15-17. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills. The winners of the competition will go on to compete in the Regional Health Command Atlantic Best Leader Competition later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832234
    VIRIN: 220215-O-OT285-698
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108827454
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Best Leader Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Officer

    NCO

    Fort Campbell

    Kentucky

    BACH

    medic

    readiness

    training

    Battle Drills

    Warrior Tasks

    MEDCOM

    Army Medicine

    Defense Health Agency

    Regional Health Command Atlantic

    combat medical specialist

    Best Leader

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM
    DHA
    RHCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT