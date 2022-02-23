Video production created to illustrate Woody Williams experience of Iwo Jima during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832231
|VIRIN:
|220223-M-XF644-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108827388
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hershel "Woody" Williams, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT