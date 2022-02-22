U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Range Safety Video.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|832229
|VIRIN:
|220222-D-HP227-873
|Filename:
|DOD_108827344
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Range Safety Video, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT