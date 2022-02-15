Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2022 ep. 1

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne division conducts a brigade level training exercise on Feb. 15-25 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Falcon Strike 2022 is designed to test every echelon of the formation and build interoperability and sustainability through the Brigade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832227
    VIRIN: 220215-A-HL439-243
    Filename: DOD_108827313
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Strike 2022 ep. 1, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    U.S. Army
    Lets go

