    The Marching Twenty-Four (Halftime Clip)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Lambert 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The Silent Drill Platoon at Marine Barracks Washington showcases their unique skillset during performances throughout the National Capital Region. Follow along for this unique look at “The Marching Twenty-Four.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832219
    VIRIN: 211117-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108827241
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marching Twenty-Four (Halftime Clip), by Cpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marching

    Ceremonial Drill

    SDP

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

