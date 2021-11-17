The Silent Drill Platoon at Marine Barracks Washington showcases their unique skillset during performances throughout the National Capital Region. Follow along for this unique look at “The Marching Twenty-Four.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832219
|VIRIN:
|211117-M-UR048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108827241
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Marching Twenty-Four (Halftime Clip), by Cpl Tanner Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
