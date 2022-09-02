Acclaimed director Spike Lee and best-selling author James McBride talk about the 92nd Inf. Div., "Buffalo Soldiers," and how Lee's cousin, Pfc. Maceo A. Walker, is still missing from that unit's operations in Italy during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 12:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|832200
|VIRIN:
|220209-A-ZQ077-951
|PIN:
|951
|Filename:
|DOD_108827032
|Length:
|00:16:18
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Famed Director Spike Lee learns of MIA cousin after making movie about cousin’s unit, by SFC Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
