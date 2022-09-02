Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Famed Director Spike Lee learns of MIA cousin after making movie about cousin’s unit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Acclaimed director Spike Lee and best-selling author James McBride talk about the 92nd Inf. Div., "Buffalo Soldiers," and how Lee's cousin, Pfc. Maceo A. Walker, is still missing from that unit's operations in Italy during World War II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 12:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 832200
    VIRIN: 220209-A-ZQ077-951
    PIN: 951
    Filename: DOD_108827032
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Famed Director Spike Lee learns of MIA cousin after making movie about cousin’s unit, by SFC Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    92nd Infantry Division
    Spike Lee
    James McBride
    92nd Inf. Div.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT