Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Retention Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    All Career Counselors assigned to the Spartan Brigade are taking part in the quarterly retention campaign to provide Soldiers with outside agencies such as Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Special Forces, and Army Reserves, among others. Soldiers are in charge of their career and the week long campaign offers readily available information to hep them make the best decision for their future! (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832195
    VIRIN: 220222-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_108826884
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Retention Campaign, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3ID
    #2ABCT
    #ROTM
    #SendMe
    #ArmyRetention
    #SoldiersFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT