Spartan Retention Campaign

All Career Counselors assigned to the Spartan Brigade are taking part in the quarterly retention campaign to provide Soldiers with outside agencies such as Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Special Forces, and Army Reserves, among others. Soldiers are in charge of their career and the week long campaign offers readily available information to hep them make the best decision for their future! (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)