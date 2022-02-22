All Career Counselors assigned to the Spartan Brigade are taking part in the quarterly retention campaign to provide Soldiers with outside agencies such as Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Special Forces, and Army Reserves, among others. Soldiers are in charge of their career and the week long campaign offers readily available information to hep them make the best decision for their future! (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 10:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832195
|VIRIN:
|220222-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826884
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Spartan Retention Campaign, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
