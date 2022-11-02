Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Quick Mission Overview

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The United States Air Force continues to honor the sacrifices of wounded Airmen, their families and the caregivers who support them. As a fundamental tenant of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Resilience Tactical Pause initiative, the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) works together with the Air Force Survivor Assistance Program, Airman & Family Readiness Centers and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for wounded, ill and injured Airmen as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. As a Congressionally-mandated, federally funded program that is functionally aligned and operationally aligned under the Air Force Personnel Center, AFW2 provides personalized and restorative care to more than 10,000 wounded warriors, their families and/or caregivers.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:11
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Quick Mission Overview

