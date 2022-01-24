Chaplain (CPT) Chad Booth, 2-210th AVN REG, delivers a spiritual resiliency message about living a life focused on others, investing in the lives of others.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832185
|VIRIN:
|220223-A-A4411-117
|PIN:
|100228
|Filename:
|DOD_108826663
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: Investments (Mar2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT