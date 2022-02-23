Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief: Why it matters at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz 03

    GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque talks about his work coordinating Army Emergency Relief loans for fellow Soldiers who have hit hard times, but also those who may not be as good with finances ... yet. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz helps its own through AER and kicked off the AER campaign recently.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 04:36
