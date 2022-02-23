Army Emergency Relief: Why it matters at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz 03

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832181" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque talks about his work coordinating Army Emergency Relief loans for fellow Soldiers who have hit hard times, but also those who may not be as good with finances ... yet. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz helps its own through AER and kicked off the AER campaign recently.