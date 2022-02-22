Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partnerships key to success of Hawaii MDRS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's Modernization, Displacement and Repair Site, known as MDRS, continues to increase velocity and relieve units of excess equipment since reaching full operational capability in April 2021. By leveraging existing partnerships with the 25th Infantry Division, from leadership to battalions, AFSBn-Hawaii's MDRS executes the intent of U.S. Army Sustainment Command to support the modernization of equipment for units in Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832178
    VIRIN: 220222-A-DO523-241
    Filename: DOD_108826561
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partnerships key to success of Hawaii MDRS, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Readiness
    ASC
    Modernization
    MDRS
    ReARMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT