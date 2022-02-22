Partnerships key to success of Hawaii MDRS

Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's Modernization, Displacement and Repair Site, known as MDRS, continues to increase velocity and relieve units of excess equipment since reaching full operational capability in April 2021. By leveraging existing partnerships with the 25th Infantry Division, from leadership to battalions, AFSBn-Hawaii's MDRS executes the intent of U.S. Army Sustainment Command to support the modernization of equipment for units in Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)
