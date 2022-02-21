JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 21, 2022) Sailors attached to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) participate in a sea and anchor evolution aboard Essex, Feb. 21, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 02:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832175
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-ZW128-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826539
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT