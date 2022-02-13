Cutlass Express 2022 Instructor Explains Shipboard Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832174" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Channing Meyer, attached to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, explains close-quarter combat (CQC) during a course on basic visit board search and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)