Cutlass Express 2022 Instructor Explains Shipboard Exercise

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Channing Meyer, attached to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, explains close-quarter combat (CQC) during a course on basic visit board search and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 03:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832174
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-AE068-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826523
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
