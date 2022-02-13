Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cutlass Express 2022 Instructor Explains Shipboard Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Channing Meyer, attached to Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, explains close-quarter combat (CQC) during a course on basic visit board search and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 15, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 03:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832174
    VIRIN: 220218-N-AE068-0001
    Filename: DOD_108826523
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2022 Instructor Explains Shipboard Exercise, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    Djibouti
    6th Fleet
    US Navy
    cutlassexpress2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT