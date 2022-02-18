Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For The Full - Kunsan Honor Guard Flag Retirement Ceremony

    KUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Fighter Wing Base Honor Guardsmen conduct a United States Flag Retirement ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 21:36
    Category: Commercials
    Location: KUNSAN, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For The Full - Kunsan Honor Guard Flag Retirement Ceremony, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Honor Guard
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

