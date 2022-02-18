8th Fighter Wing Base Honor Guardsmen conduct a United States Flag Retirement ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2022. When an American flag is deemed no longer serviceable, it is to be honored with a retirement ceremony and burned. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 21:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|832163
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-VR222-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826394
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, For The Full - Kunsan Honor Guard Flag Retirement Ceremony, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
