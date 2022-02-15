EOD Mobile Unit 5 Static Line Jumping

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 15, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conducts static line jumps near Orote Point, Guam. This training increases their ability to access denied areas to eliminate explosive threats in support of fleet and joint force operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)
