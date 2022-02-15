Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Mobile Unit 5 Static Line Jumping

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 15, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conducts static line jumps near Orote Point, Guam. This training increases their ability to access denied areas to eliminate explosive threats in support of fleet and joint force operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832157
    VIRIN: 220215-N-N2422-0019
    Filename: DOD_108826291
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit 5 Static Line Jumping, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NavyEOD #NECC #expeditionary

