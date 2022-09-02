Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEA Episode 63 - Graffiti

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Defacing public property is a federal crime, punishable by fines and court appearances - it's also rude. Learn more on this week's episode of Dams et al.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    dam
    restoration
    graffiti
    federal property

