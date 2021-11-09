Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 to September 2021 - 20 Years of the WY National Guard

    WY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Collin Gahm-Nakos and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Since 2001, the Wyoming National Guard, like much of the nation’s military, has been engaged in various operations around the world, providing Soldiers and Airmen to defend the nation wherever needed. Over the last 20 years, the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard have supported many state missions and have deployed to countless countries. Today (September 2021), twenty years later, we remember, we honor and we thank you all for your heroism and sacrifice (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:01
