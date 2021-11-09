Since 2001, the Wyoming National Guard, like much of the nation’s military, has been engaged in various operations around the world, providing Soldiers and Airmen to defend the nation wherever needed. Over the last 20 years, the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard have supported many state missions and have deployed to countless countries. Today (September 2021), twenty years later, we remember, we honor and we thank you all for your heroism and sacrifice (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 18:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832150
|VIRIN:
|210911-Z-KB070-0426
|Filename:
|DOD_108826133
|Length:
|00:09:05
|Location:
|WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 to September 2021 - 20 Years of the WY National Guard, by 1LT Collin Gahm-Nakos and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS
