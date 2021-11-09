9/11 to September 2021 - 20 Years of the WY National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832150" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since 2001, the Wyoming National Guard, like much of the nation’s military, has been engaged in various operations around the world, providing Soldiers and Airmen to defend the nation wherever needed. Over the last 20 years, the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard have supported many state missions and have deployed to countless countries. Today (September 2021), twenty years later, we remember, we honor and we thank you all for your heroism and sacrifice (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)