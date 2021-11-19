Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS), Fall, 2021

Coast Guard pilots, air crews, and rescue swimmers from around the Nation attend the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School in November of 2021, in the vicinity of Astoria and the Columbia River mouth. Students of the school, designed and held by staff from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, learned skills needed to conduct search and rescue operations in heavy surf and rugged cliffs common of the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
