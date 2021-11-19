Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS), Fall, 2021

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard pilots, air crews, and rescue swimmers from around the Nation attend the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School in November of 2021, in the vicinity of Astoria and the Columbia River mouth. Students of the school, designed and held by staff from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, learned skills needed to conduct search and rescue operations in heavy surf and rugged cliffs common of the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832144
    VIRIN: 211120-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108826064
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Helicopter Rescue School (AHRS), Fall, 2021, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Crew
    AST
    Sector Columbia River
    ATC Mobile
    AHRS
    Fly USCG

