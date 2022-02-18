Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB's 56th Operations Group take to the sky

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Operations Group demonstrate how Luke AFB, Ariz., trains the world's greatest fighter pilots by executing world class flying operations, providing elite instruction, and cultivating the air power community for the U.S. and our allies. (Video by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832143
    VIRIN: 220222-F-LV886-0001
    Filename: DOD_108826062
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Luke AFB's 56th Operations Group take to the sky, by A1C Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Luke AFB
    F-35
    USAF
    AETC
    Operations Group
    56th OG

