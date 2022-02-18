Luke AFB's 56th Operations Group take to the sky

The 56th Operations Group demonstrate how Luke AFB, Ariz., trains the world's greatest fighter pilots by executing world class flying operations, providing elite instruction, and cultivating the air power community for the U.S. and our allies. (Video by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 17:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832143
|VIRIN:
|220222-F-LV886-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108826062
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
