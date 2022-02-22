Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 3 - Electromagnetic Warfare Mission Video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Mission video supporting Space Delta 3 - Space Electromagnetic Warfare's mission, people and capabilities. DEL 3's mission is to present combat-ready space electromagnetic warfare professionals to combatant commanders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832139
    VIRIN: 220202-F-OE369-1001
    PIN: 229001
    Filename: DOD_108826021
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    DEL 3

