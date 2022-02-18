DEA Episode 64: Cascadia Subduction Zone Awareness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The beautiful scenery in the Pacific Northwest is only rivaled by the potential of natural disasters which threaten to destroy it. Learn more about USACE’s efforts to keep the region protected from seismic events on this week's episode of Dams et al.