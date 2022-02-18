The beautiful scenery in the Pacific Northwest is only rivaled by the potential of natural disasters which threaten to destroy it. Learn more about USACE’s efforts to keep the region protected from seismic events on this week's episode of Dams et al.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832124
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-XB412-547
|Filename:
|DOD_108825773
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEA Episode 64: Cascadia Subduction Zone Awareness, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
