    DEA Episode 64: Cascadia Subduction Zone Awareness

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The beautiful scenery in the Pacific Northwest is only rivaled by the potential of natural disasters which threaten to destroy it. Learn more about USACE’s efforts to keep the region protected from seismic events on this week's episode of Dams et al.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832124
    VIRIN: 220218-A-XB412-547
    Filename: DOD_108825773
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEA Episode 64: Cascadia Subduction Zone Awareness, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    USACE
    earthquake
    dam safety
    PNW
    emergency action plan

