Soldiers from Chosen Guns, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, completed its operator new equipment training for the newly modernized M109A7 Paladin howitzers at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield. The "BattleKings" are now one of the few field artillery battalions in the U.S. Army that has fully modernized and will begin a training glidepath to make the Marne Division the most modern and ready division in the Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832112
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108825585
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2ABCT M109A7 Paladin Howitzer Training, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
