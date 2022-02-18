Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ABCT M109A7 Paladin Howitzer Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Chosen Guns, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, completed its operator new equipment training for the newly modernized M109A7 Paladin howitzers at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield. The "BattleKings" are now one of the few field artillery battalions in the U.S. Army that has fully modernized and will begin a training glidepath to make the Marne Division the most modern and ready division in the Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832112
    VIRIN: 220218-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_108825585
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT M109A7 Paladin Howitzer Training, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Modernization #KeepTheFire #SendMe #ROTM #ForgeTheFuture #TomorrowIsWorthProtecting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT