2ABCT M109A7 Paladin Howitzer Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832112" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from Chosen Guns, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, completed its operator new equipment training for the newly modernized M109A7 Paladin howitzers at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield. The "BattleKings" are now one of the few field artillery battalions in the U.S. Army that has fully modernized and will begin a training glidepath to make the Marne Division the most modern and ready division in the Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)