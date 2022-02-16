Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Celebrates National Engineers Week 2022

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander, Rear Adm. John W. Korka, and NAVFAC Expeditionary Warfare Center Technical Director Kail Macias, kick off NAVFAC’s celebration of National Engineers Week 2022 discussing NAVFAC EXWC capabilities and its contributions to Navy and Marine Corps warfighters.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832102
    VIRIN: 220216-N-DC141-606
    Filename: DOD_108825456
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

