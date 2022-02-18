Honoring the 50th anniversary of THULE 80

On February 18, 1972, a mid-air collision occurred near Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas between a C-130E from Little Rock and a T-37B from Webb AFB, Texas. Though the two T-37 pilots successfully ejected, all five C-130 aircrew members perished. On the 50th anniversary, service members gathered at the High Flight Memorial, at LRAFB, to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller)
