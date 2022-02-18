Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the 50th anniversary of THULE 80

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On February 18, 1972, a mid-air collision occurred near Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas between a C-130E from Little Rock and a T-37B from Webb AFB, Texas. Though the two T-37 pilots successfully ejected, all five C-130 aircrew members perished. On the 50th anniversary, service members gathered at the High Flight Memorial, at LRAFB, to honor the fallen. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832095
    VIRIN: 220218-F-KQ249-400
    Filename: DOD_108825429
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    TAGS

    C-130E
    LRAFB
    THULE 80

