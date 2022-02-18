Navy Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NETC Commander, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, and Force Master Chief Matt Harris encourage everyone to support the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society's 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive. For more than a century, the Relief Society has provided emergency financial assistance and support programs to Sailors and Marines, and their families.



The Society relies on the generous donations provided by supporters (active and retired Sailors and Marins, and community partners) to help those in need around the globe.