Navy Relief

NETC Commander, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, and Force Master Chief Matt Harris encourage everyone to support the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society's 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive. For more than a century, the Relief Society has provided emergency financial assistance and support programs to Sailors and Marines, and their families.
The Society relies on the generous donations provided by supporters (active and retired Sailors and Marins, and community partners) to help those in need around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832089
|VIRIN:
|220218-N-N0443-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108825372
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
