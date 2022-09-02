NSWC PCD Interviews Feb. 9, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviews from Jena Rhea - Lead Test Director for the SSC Ship Interface Test, and John Brooks – Operations Task Lead for LCAC Support Services Group. Rhea speaks about the effort which went into the successful Ship Interface Test and Brooks speaks about the NSWC PCD team who not only contributes to support important missions like these, but also keeps the NSWC PCD mission--Ensuring Warfighting Dominance in the Littoral Battlespace--going everyday.



The next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), successfully completed well deck interoperability testing with USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and demonstrated the craft are another step closer to fleet integration during a Ship Interface Test at Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Fla., earlier this month.



The test event, a collaboration between, PEO Ships, USS Carter Hall, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division and other stakeholders, was the culmination of months of preparation. The testing also has historical significance, as Panama City, Fla. is the location of the Navy’s Air Cushion Vehicle Center of Excellence with the first-ever well deck operations occurring off Panama City in 1985 between legacy LCAC 01 and USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41). With the recent delivery of LCAC 103 and its fly away to NSWC Panama City, the program is currently in serial production on LCACs 104 – 116. The delivery of four more craft is scheduled for later this calendar year. As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats and craft.



Jena Rhea - Lead Test Director for the SSC Ship Interface Test

John Brooks – Operations Task Lead for LCAC Support Services Group